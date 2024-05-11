Ryu Jun Yeol breaks silence on dating scandal with Han So Hee ahead of new Netflix K-drama

Months after Ryu Jun Yeol and Han So Hee went their separate ways amidst the dating drama, the actor is finally breaking his silence. The Reply 1988 star was previously caught in a 'transit love' controversy after many speculated that his breakup with Hyeri was linked to his involvement with Han So Hee. On May 10, at the press conference for Netflix's new series The 8 Show, Ryu Jun Yeol addressed the controversy surrounding his relationships. Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol's Hawaii date photos surface(photo- Dispatch, 9ATO Entertainment, C-JeS Studio)

Ryu Jun Yeol addresses dating drama with Han So Hee

On May 10, nearly two months after the dating scandal caused Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol to lose several projects, the actor finally addressed the issue. He stated, “I felt it was best to remain silent and endure the criticism rather than attempting to correct the misinformation about my personal life spread on social media.”

The K-drama star also noted that he is well aware of other controversies, including one related to a golf event and said, It was an opportunity for me to self-reflect and the most difficult time since my debut. As it's a personal issue, I think there will be a time I can give an interview in a personal setting.”

Fans were abuzz, trying to understand what he actually meant by clarifying the matter after so many days. Some speculated that it was merely a PR strategy to get in the good books of fans again so that his new show doesn’t have to take the blow. Others criticized him as being fake, pointing out that he allowed Hyeri and Han So Hee to engage in public drama on social media while he stayed silent. However, there were also loyal fans of the actor who defended his actions.

Ryu Jun Yeol, Hyeri and Han So Hee ‘transit love’ controversy

Ryu Jun Yeol and Lee Hyeri, former sweethearts of the industry, were in an 8-year relationship after growing close on the K-drama Reply 1988. The duo held a special place in fans' hearts as one of the power couples. However, expectations were shattered after they announced their breakup, which fans initially took positively. The situation took a turn for worse when the actor's leaked Hawaiian picture showed him with My Name actress Han So Hee, with many media reports suggesting that their alleged dating timeline coincided with his breakup with Hyeri.

After initially denying it, Han So Hee engaged in an Instagram feud with Hyeri, and the two actresses started taking jabs at each other. Following the accusations of 'transit love', Han So Hee revealed that she and Ryu Jun Yeol met in November 2023 after he broke up with Hyeri, indicating that it was a normal process to move on However, Ryu Jun Yeol remained silent, and soon after, So Hee ended her relationship with him. Her career suffered great setbacks, as she was removed as the brand face from many labels and dropped from multiple projects.