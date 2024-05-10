Lovely Runner Byeon Woo Seok caught in dating drama with Korean model; agency denies, but fans unconvinced

Byeon Woo Seok, the popular heartthrob from the ongoing Korean drama Lovely Runner, found himself in the midst of dating rumours with model Jeon Si Joo. The speculation began on May 10 when the "Lovestagram" trended online, suggesting a romantic relationship between the two based on shared pictures in the same locations and time frames. Despite onlookers trying to decode clues from their social media postings, the agency quickly clarified that there is no romantic involvement between Byeon Woo Seok and Jeon Si Su. Lovely Runner Byeon Woo Seok caught in dating drama with Korean model; agency denies

Is Byeon Woo Seok dating model Jeon Si Su

On May 10, hours after speculation about the actor's dating life ran wild on the internet, Byeon Woo Seok's agency, Varo Entertainment, refuted the allegations. The agency acknowledged that both of them were in the same locations but with different groups of friends, stressing that Byeon Woo Seok and the model in the photos were friends from university. "The dating rumours are absolutely not true." The label instead claimed, "It's true that they went to the same places, but they were with other friends.”

However, the online community didn't seem quite convinced. Many claimed that the agency was deliberately making things up because Woo Seok is gaining popularity these days, and they obviously don't want to attract any negative backlash. "I feel like they're just denying it because he's getting big right now...", "I thought it was a joke at first but... the evidence says otherwise?", a K-netizen pointed out, followed by a few more similar comments. “They are def dating, it always turns out as a scandal later.” "This is the most believable 'Lovestagram' I've seen in a while", chimed one more.

Byeon Woo Seok’s Lovestagram

The rumours of Byeon Woo Seok's relationship with Jeo Ji Su came to light after fans started to compare the Instagram handles of the two celebs and noticed a strange trend. From posing at the same resort to visiting the same art gallery, and even hiking the same trail, netizens noticed the similarities in their trips. Although the agency denied the rumours, many fans were still not convinced.

‘Jeon Ji Su has a boyfriend’

Hours later, the freelance model believed to be dating Byeon Woo Seok was revealed to be dating a DJ. A report by the Korean media news outlet Xports News claimed that the model is publicly dating someone, which shuts down the dating rumours with the actor from Strong Girl Nam Soon.