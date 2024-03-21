Zomato customer finds cockroach inside sandwich ordered from cloud kitchen, netizens express concern

A customer who ordered a sandwich from Zomato was shocked to find a cockroach inside it. The individual, who hails from Bengaluru, took to Reddit to share the ordeal and also posted a picture of the sandwich. After the post showing the cockroach in the meal went viral, it garnered numerous reactions. Snapshot of the sandwich that had a cockroach inside it. (Reddit/@NomadicGeek1)

Reddit user 'NomadicGeek1' shared the post on the platform and wrote, "Cockroach in sandwich ordered from FreshMenu, Sanjay Nagar from Zomato". (Also Read: Swiggy on viral poster mocking Zomato's 'pure veg' fleet: ‘If it isn't already obvious…’)

The customer also posted a picture of the meal. It shows a half-eaten sandwich and a cockroach right beside it.

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared just a few hours ago on Reddit. Since being posted, it has gained close to 400 upvotes. The share also has numerous comments.

How did Reddit users react to the post?

An individual wrote, "Best stay away from any cloud kitchens on Swiggy/Zomato. Quality and standards are not at the restaurant level. Especially Freshmenu."

A second commented, "What I've observed nowadays is that if I were to search for any dish on Zomato, the first few search results/ads/recommendations are from cloud kitchens. I literally take ten+ minutes to search for the restaurants again on Google and see if it's actually a regular restaurant." (Also Read: ‘All riders will wear red’: Zomato drops green dress code amid 'pure veg' fleet row)

"I've found cockroaches multiple times, in the soup ordered from a cloud kitchen, in the biryani ordered from the famous Nandini restaurant. All I know is very few of them follow proper hygiene & the sensible thing is to avoid having outside food," posted a third.

A fourth said, "This is the second post I saw where a cockroach was found in Freshmenu food. There was another post in the Mumbai subreddit recently where someone else shared the same thing. This place needs to be reviewed all over."

"I think the number of establishments that are getting these tiny roaches also has to do with overcrowding and the resulting difficulty in maintaining hygiene. Not to mention, the management of so many places declines the more they sack and open a million branches. Bangalore is becoming a hot mess," added a fifth.