Selena Gomez looks ‘unbothered’ after Justin Bieber announces Hailey’s pregnancy; flaunts romance with beau Blanco

Justin Bieber surprised fans on Thursday by sharing snapshots from his Hawaii trip, where he renewed his marriage vows with wife Hailey before dropping the big news: the couple is expecting their first baby. This announcement sent the entire pop fandom into a frenzy, with fans eagerly anticipating Selena Gomez's reaction. And looks like she just did. While the Love On singer would never directly address or react to the news, seemingly responded by sharing some lovey-dovey post featuring beau Benny Blanco. Selena Gomez shows off romance after Justin Bieber announces Hailey’s pregnancy(Selena Gomez' IG, Justin Bieber's IG)

Selena Gomez flaunts Blanco post Bieber's pregnancy news

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber's romance was arguably a gateway for an entire generation to join the pop base. The talk of their relationship wasn't just limited to America; the whole world vibed with it alongside their music, making them the most talked-about couple of their time. After their breakup, Justin Bieber married Hailey Baldwin, and the couple, after almost five years of marriage, announced their first pregnancy.

Taking to her Instagram story, Gomez posted a PDA-filled snapshot featuring the intertwined hands of herself and her boyfriend, record producer Benny Blanco. The black and white photo on a messy, rumpled comfy blanket gave off cosy vibes. The songstress began dating Blanco just a few months ago, and the couple hasn't shied away from flaunting their relationship at award functions and outings. While Selena was promoting her new cooking show "Selena + Restaurant," airing its second episode tonight, she took the opportunity to also gush over her love.

Selena’s post could simply be a sign that she’s content with her current relationship and career. However, for Justin’s and Selena’s fans, it could also be an indirect response to the news of her pregnancy. Selena's fans rallied behind her to praise her focus on her relationship, showing that she is unfazed by the news. Selena and Justin dated on and off for years before finally ending things for good in early 2018.

The Lose You to Love Me singer shared another snap on her story, this time featuring her Only Murders in the Building co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short, along with Steven Spielberg, Judd Apatow, Eugene Levy, and others. The star-studded cast is gearing up to shoot the highly anticipated Season 4 of the series.

Justin and Hailey Bieber are pregnant

Justin and Hailey, refuting all speculation about their separation and troubles in paradise, announced a new chapter in their lives. According to TMZ, the model is currently over 6 months pregnant and will enter her third trimester soon. Fans can expect Baby Bieber to arrive by summer. A source close to the couple revealed how ‘thrilled’ they are and that they have ‘wanted this for a long time.’

"They have wanted this for a long time and can't wait to expand their family and welcome a child into the world," a source told ET. "Having experienced so much together as a couple, they feel prepared to take this next step in their lives and relationship." They added.