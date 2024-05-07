Another win for Lovely Runner: Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon hit a new record with weekday ratings hype

Lovely Runner has indeed mapped out a lovely journey. The tvN time-travel romance is not only winning hearts, but also clinching breaking its personal best heights to go further up the success ladder. New still from the Episode 9-10 broadcast of Lovely Runner on tvN.(tvN)

According to Nielsen Korea, the Monday-Tuesday show, starring Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon, broke its previous all-time high record of average nationwide viewership ratings set at 4.459% on April 29, with Episode 7. Soaring higher, the May 6 entry of Episode 9 broke that barrier and claimed a nationwide rating of approximately 4.8%, with viewership ratings in Seoul standing further up at 5.638%.

Episode 10 will have aired today, May 7, by the time this article goes live. Lovely Runner Episode 11 is set to release on Monday, May 13, 2024, on tvN. The series is also streaming on Viki and Viu for international audiences. Tune in to find out how Im Sol's final ride back in time will change the future and character dynamics between everyone.

Other weekday drama ratings

The other two ongoing Monday-Tuesday K-dramas sharing the same timeslot as Lovely Runner maintained their mild and steady ride.

KBS2 Nothing Uncovered's Monday ratings dipped to a score of 2.7%. Episode 14, airing on April 30, previously secured an average nationwide viewership of 3.1%. The melodrama starring Kim Ha Neul, Yeon Woo Jin and Jang Seung Jo will wrap up its storyline today, May 7, with the Episode 16 finale.

Thus far, the thriller romance's highest nationwide ratings peaked at 3.8% on April 23, with the Episode 12 broadcast.

Meanwhile, the heartwarming story of ENA's The Midnight Studio embarked on an equally underrated route. The Joo Won and Kwon Nara-starrer fantasy series concluded its 16-episode run on May 6 with a nationwide rating of approximately 2%, a steady constant reading throughout the series' broadcast.

Nielsen Korea recorded the cumulative average nationwide audience share of all 16 episodes of The Midnight Studio as 2.090%.