Prince Harry faces ‘betrayal' blow on UK trip as King snubs him to honour William with…

In a move seen as a pointed response to Prince Harry's recent actions, the Palace has just announced a special status for Prince William. The prestigious role, which many believed was reserved for Harry, is considered a major blow for the Duke of Sussex, who has faced criticism for his public pronouncements about the Royal Family. A royal expert describes it as a "kick in the teeth," especially after the Duke returned to the UK for his Invictus Games commitments, with hopes of a family reunion seeming completely off the table. TOPSHOT - Britain's King Charles III (L), Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales (2L) and Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex walk behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial State Crown and pulled by a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during a procession from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster, in London on September 14, 2022. - Queen Elizabeth II will lie in state in Westminster Hall inside the Palace of Westminster, from Wednesday until a few hours before her funeral on Monday, with huge queues expected to file past her coffin to pay their respects. (Photo by Daniel LEAL / POOL / AFP)(AFP)

Also read: Hailey Bieber is already ‘over six months pregnant’, and Justin has most ‘thrilling’ reaction

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Prince Harry faces ‘brutal’ reality for ‘betraying royals’

The Duke of Sussex who stepped down from his royal duties back in 2018 to start a new life in California, US with his wife Meghan Markle and two kids Archie and Lilibet was reportedly left "in tears" following Palace’s new announcement. The royal expert claims that Harry was delivered a ‘kick in the teeth’ after King Charles, presented Prince William with the newly opened military honour.

As per Quinn Harry felt deeply hurt by the timing of the announcement, describing it as a ‘kick in the teeth’ moment. "King Charles' announcement that Prince Harry is being stripped of his role as Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps is a real kick in the teeth for the son who always felt marginalised and underrated.”

Also read: Taylor Swift turns ‘demonic’ with daring costume change in Paris for TTPD Eras tour

Harry returns to the UK for Invictus

The Duke has made his trip back to his hometown to celebrate the 10th anniversary of his Invictus gaming. There were rumours and speculations for months that he may reunite with his estranged family, particularly his ailing father Charles. However, he was disappointed to learn that King Charles was too busy to see him during his trip.

To make matters worse, just hours after it was announced that the reunion would not take place, the Palace confirmed that William would be appointed Colonel-in-Chief of the Air Force Corps—a title that many thought would go to Harry, given his distinguished service with the Corps in Afghanistan.

Prince William to receive the title of Colonel-in-Chief

Speaking exclusively to the Mirror, Tom Quinn emphasises that those within the palace walls are well aware of how the timing of awarding William with the honour would deeply affect Harry emotionally. It's not hidden from anyone that Harry expressed a desire to see his father again during an interview with Good Morning America. However, not only did the King not have time to meet him, but he even organised a tea party, which is seen as an effort to discourage royals who might support Harry during the Invictus event.

The expert claims, Harry “is said to have been in tears when he heard.” He continued, "But they have decided the gloves are off and that Harry needs to realise that when you betray the family, you don't just escape the things you hated doing as a working royal. You also lose the things you loved."