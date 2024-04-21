Prince Harry and Meghan Markle keeping their kids, Archie and Lilibet out of Netflix shows

The paparazzi may be all over the place, but that won’t mean the camera will focus on their kids, Archie and Lilibet, as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are preparing their Netflix projects for one that showcases their lives as a couple, according to a report by the Sun on Sunday. Prince Harry’s fight for police protection in the U.K. has received another setback. A judge on Monday, April 15, 2024 rejected his request to appeal an earlier ruling upholding a government panel’s decision to limit his access to publicly funded security after he quit as a working member of the royal family. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)(AP)

Meghan is currently working on a lifestyle show, which made an early splash last week with the delivery of 50 pots of her American Riviera Orchard strawberry jam to selected influencers.

Prince Harry’s upcoming show will focus on the sport of polo.

The Sun reveals that Harry is more adamant than Meghan about keeping their kids away from the limelight.

“Harry and Meghan have not always agreed on how much they should expose their children to the media, but in this case, Harry has clearly won,” an insider revealed.

DailyMail recently published official paperwork indicating that Meghan’s production crew of 50 is filming not at her and Prince Harry’s Montecito home, but rather at a nearby property located just two miles away.

The authorized filming period began on Sunday, April 14, and will continue until June 25.

Aerial photographs of the shoot location depict the property’s driveway filled with SUVs, production tents, and an RV. The property, owned by Tom and Sherrie Cipolla—successful businesspeople known locally for supporting charitable causes—is situated in a gated community surrounded by lemon and avocado orchards.

Meghan’s new show aims to explore “the joys of cooking, gardening, entertaining, and friendship.” Both her series and Harry’s polo-focused show are unlikely to delve into further grievances or allegations about royal family behaviour.

Prince Harry won the latest trial against The Sun publisher

In other news, the Duke of Sussex recently secured a victory in the High Court trial against the publisher of The Sun, News Group Newspapers (NGN), regarding unlawful information gathering allegations.

NGN’s attempt to postpone a potential full High Court trial was unsuccessful. King Charles III's younger son alleges that he was targeted by journalists and private investigators working for NGN. This case is one of 42 existing cases against the publisher, with a full trial slated for January next year.

NGN had sought a narrower preliminary trial to determine if the cases were brought within the legal time limit. However, Justice Fancourt dismissed this request, citing concerns about “increasing costs overall and delaying” proceedings by up to two years.