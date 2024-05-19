Atypical Family leads K-drama ratings, enters Netflix top 10; The Midnight Romance in Hagwon impresses

The latest K-drama ratings report has arrived, glimpsing the ups and downs of the week's lineup. While the new K-drama The Midnight Romance in Hagwon is winning hearts and swiftly climbing to fan-favourite status, Netflix's Atypical Family is aiming to reach the heights set by the previous OTT hit, Queen of Tears. Meanwhile, EXO Suho's ongoing drama Missing Crown Prince continues to vie for the top spot. Who came out on top this week? K-drama ratings

Missing Crown Prince hits highest ratings yet

EXO member Suho and Han Ye Ji's 20-episode drama "Missing Crown Prince" achieved a new personal best. On May 18, the historical rom-com reached an average nationwide rating of 3.8 percent, according to Nielsen Korea. Set in the Joseon era, the show follows a crown prince who finds himself under the direction of a woman destined to become the princess.

Netflix’s The Atypical Family maintains steady ranking

Jang Ki Yong’s comeback drama, The Atypical Family, known as the K-drama of the season, failed to impress a larger audience at the domestic level. The show, which premiered to a great start, has since maintained an average rating of 3.9 percent, which is steady compared to other shows in the same time slot.

The Atypical Family acquires top spot in Netflix's top 10

The supernatural rom-com despite mediocre performance in the home country, is performing well overseas on Netflix, entering the top 10 non-English category at the number 6 position. The show revolves around a family of four with supernatural abilities that start fading after encountering modern-day problems like insomnia, depression, and obesity. Determined to regain their powers, they cross paths with a young woman, Do Da Hae, played by Chun Woo Hee, who turns their lives upside down.

Beauty and Mr. Romantic maintains its reign

KBS 2TV’s Beauty and Mr Romantic remain unbeatable with an average nationwide rating of 16.2 percent, making it the most-watched K-drama on Saturday.