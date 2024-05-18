NewJeans members pick side for first time in HYBE vs Min Hee Jin feud, voicing support for…

All five members of NewJeans, including Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein, have reportedly filed a petition in court expressing their support for Min Hee Jin. The ‘controversial’ CEO, who manages the Billboard-performing artists, is currently engaged in a feud with HYBE Labels, the parent company of ADOR. The petition letter submitted to the Seoul Central District Court is said to be drafted in favor of Min Hee Jin; however, the exact details are yet to be revealed. NewJeans(BBMA)

NewJeans members voices support for Min Hee Jin

Previously, only the parents of NewJeans members openly supported Min Hee Jin against HYBE's CEO Bang Si Hyuk, accusing him of alleged exploitation and mistreatment towards NewJeans. The email detailing the incident also mentioned instances of blatant plagiarism and constant attempts to undermine the group. In a recent development, media reporters uncovered that court documents from the May 17 hearing included petition letters submitted by Danielle Marsh, Kim Minji, Hanni Pham, Kang Haerin, and Lee Hyein as per Yonhap.

NewJeans picks side in HYBE vs Min Hee Jin

This is the first time that the rising K-pop girl group has picked a side every since the authority battle between Hybe and ADOR started. Previously, it was noted that the parents of the group members also filed a petition supporting Min Hee Jin in court. In the meantime, in an effort to avoid the civil court stripping their voting privileges at ADOR’s upcoming shareholder’s meeting, which is set to take place on May 31, KST, HYBE must provide evidence to support the accusations against Min Hee Jin that would allow her termination as CEO.

Responding to the petition filed, a rep of Hybe said, "Min Hee Jin has no interest in protecting the artists. If she truly considers herself the 'Mother of NewJeans', she would act as a shield and stand in front of them to protect them from hardships; however, she is instead using the members as a shield to protect herself." Reported by AllKpop.

The alleged collective support for Min Hee Jin comes a day after reports surfaced that HYBE was planning to send NewJeans on an indefinite hiatus. As disclosed by one of the parents, the K-pop giant intended to give the group a break after their Tokyo Dome concerts in Japan next month. While not specifying the duration of the break, the representative who spoke to NewJeans also mentioned that they would collaborate with a Grammy-winning music producer but it will take some time, around one and a half years.