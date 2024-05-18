Ben Affleck in ‘search’ for new home in LA, Jennifer Lopez caught doing the same amid split rumours

Are we getting Bennifer breakup 2.0? Rumours of trouble in paradise for Hollywood's lovebirds Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, have reached a fever pitch. Caught in the breakup buzz, the couple is reportedly in search of a new house in Los Angeles. This comes on heels after Affleck was seen leaving a residence separate from their shared home, and Lopez has been spending considerable time in New York for work commitments. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at the premiere of This Is Me...Now: A Love Story

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez house hunting amid split rumours

The couple, who rekindled their old flames and got married earlier, were spotted house hunting together a month or two ago, with reports of them looking for their new paradise. However, things might have changed after sources claimed Ben Affleck is now looking for a new house on his own as reported by PageSix. This comes after Jennifer was photographed house hunting by herself in Los Angeles.

Are Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck living separately?

Amid rumours of their split, TMZ reported that Ben has chosen to move into his ex-wife Jennifer Garner’s neighbourhood. He was spotted driving his car in LA’s tony Brentwood area. The outlet reported that the actor has been living there for a “week or so.” However, many suspect that splitting up might not be the case, as the Gone Girl star was spotted sporting his wedding ring as his hand dangled from the car window.

On the other hand, the This Is Me … Now singer was photographed 'house hunting' in Los Angeles a few days ago. However, a few insiders revealed that the singer was just seeking out an investment property and it has nothing to do with moving out.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s marriage hits rough patch

Reports of their split started surfacing after Lopez, who was co-chairing this year’s Met Gala alongside Zendaya, Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth, and others, arrived solo on the red carpet. At the time, it was reported that Ben was away shooting for Accountant 2. However, just a day before the Met Gala, Ben attended Tom Brady’s Netflix roast show without Lopez. Rumours of trouble began circulating a few months ago when the couple was frequently caught on camera bickering, with Ben often seen looking gloomy. At the time, friends refuted the claims citing Ben’s ‘dislike’ for camera following around.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made their first public appearance together in more than a month on Thursday night. The couple were seen attending a school event for one of the actor’s kids. However, according to a source, the couple did not hu or kiss during the “frosty” encounter.