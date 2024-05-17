Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 260 spoilers: Is Satoru Goju rising from death? LEAKS teases major comeback

Jujutsu Kaisen is heading towards another explosive page. Chapter 260 spoilers are teasing a major comeback, and fans are freaking out. Remember how things went down for the beloved Gojo? Fans have been waiting for makers to plan the comeback ever since his death in Shinjuku Showdown Arc shattered the hopes, letting the king of curse Sukuna win the battle. Now, the upcoming chapter has teased some mysterious figure and the potential plot has sparked a frenzy. Suguru Geto, Shoko Ieiri and Satoru Gojo in Jujutsu Kaisen anime.

Is Satoru Goju returning in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 260?

characters of JJK in the manga as well as the series. As Yuji, Todo, and other sorcerers gear up to fight Sukuna after he delivers a massive blow that results in Choso’s death, it seems that the creators have listened to the long-standing fans’ wish for Gojo to return. Jujutsu kaisen manga might have just dropped the smallest of hints that Gojo is coming back. The fan-favourite character was cut in half by the mighty villain in chapter 236. According to Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 260 spoiler, Sukuna saw Gojo's shadow.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 260 spoilers

Titled Inhuman Makyo Shinjuku Showdown-Part 31, JJK Chapter 260 will follow the usual release schedule and arrive on Monday, May 20. Fans were left in tears after Choso offered to sacrifice himself to save Yuji and the others while apologising for not being able to be a good teacher. The new chapter will begin with Todo's missing arm replaced by a bionic one called Vibraslap, which has the ability to throw a woogie at a dizzying speed. The remainder of the chapter will see Yuji come up with various strategies to fight Sukuna. Finally, Yuji will use a deadly Black Flash against Sukuna, piercing his clawed arm through his chest in the process. As Sukuna is about to be torn to pieces, the narrator states that Sukuna is seeing the strongest spirit he has ever killed with his hands—Saturu Gojo.

While we don’t have an official confirmation of the same, it’s quite debatable. Physically seeing Gojo might be impossible, and there is a possibility that Sukuna saw a ghost or hallucinated. However, since fans never properly saw Gojo’s death sequence, there are countless theories regarding his death. The fan who translated these leaks on X also said that the “editor’s note” at the “end of the chapter” said “Those eyes are unmistakable,” referring to the “bright blue eyes” of Satoru Gojo.