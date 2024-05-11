Passenger on Mangaluru-bound flight says he wants to fly solo over the sea, booked

In a strange incident, police disclosed that an FIR was lodged against a passenger for disruptive conduct during a flight from Dubai to Karnataka's Mangaluru, prompted by a complaint from the Air India Express crew. The flight's security coordinator, identified as Siddharthdas by news agency PTI, filed the complaint against a passenger, Mohammad B C at the Bajpe police station. The incident occurred on the early morning on Thursday, with the FIR registered later that evening. (Representative Image)

The incident occurred on the early morning on Thursday, with the FIR registered later that evening. Mohammed boarded the Air India Express flight from Dubai to Mangaluru on the night of May 8, arriving at Mangalore International Airport at 7:30 am the following day.

During the flight, Mohammed reportedly entered the aircraft's lavatory and emerged to inquire about a passenger named Krishna, who was not listed on the flight manifest. He proceeded to disrupt the crew by posing irrelevant questions and repeatedly activating the service button.

Further unsettling the crew, Mohammed removed and handed over his life jacket, expressing intentions to utilize it upon landing. Additionally, he allegedly expressed a desire to fly solo over the Arabian Sea while the aircraft was in flight.

Following this, crew from the airline filed a complaint against the passenger.

(With inputs from PTI)