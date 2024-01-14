IndiGo passenger shares ‘worst’ experience on Bengaluru-bound flight, airline issues refund

A man took to X to share the ‘worst flight experience of his life’ while flying with IndiGo. In a thread, he explained how the flight from Kolkata to Bengaluru was delayed six times, totalling a delay of seven hours. This resulted in him missing his international flight. He also took a jibe at the ‘always on-time’ tagline of the airline. IndiGo has expressed ‘regret’ for the inconvenience caused to the passenger and initiated the entire ticket amount. The IndiGo passenger also took a jibe at the ‘always on-time’ tagline of the airline.

“I had the worst flight experience of my life last night with IndiGo. My 10 pm Calcutta—Bangalore flight left at 4:41 am, after 6 delays totaling 7 hours. I missed an international flight. ‘Always on-time’ is false advertising from @IndiGo6E. I’d avoid flying them again,” wrote Debarghya Das on X.

He further shared, “At around 12:20am, I decided it would be better for me to cancel my flight and book a direct CCU—SFO flight. It took the IndiGo team two hours, 2:20 am, to cancel my flight and get my checked-in luggage back. They argued with me, saying, ‘We won’t do cancellations’.”

In yet another tweet, Das shared, “If they had told me when I reached the airport, I could’ve just taken the Akasa Air plane departing at 9:50 pm and made my BLR—SFO at 3:30 am. I get that delays happen, but the way the team dealt with it is inexcusable. Absolutely zero respect for other people’s time and money.”

After the tweets gained traction, IndiGo refunded the entire ticket amount and commented, “Sir, we sincerely regret the inconvenience. This is not the experience we aim to provide. We are aware of how important your travel arrangements are. We’ve also repaid you in full, which you’ll receive between 5-7 business days.”

To this, Das replied, “Thank you for responding and calling on the phone. I appreciate that! I wish you did that before I tweeted, not in response. And I never boarded the flight and cancelled at the airport itself, so I expected a refund already.”

The airline added, “Unfortunately, the flight was delayed due to operational reasons, and we look forward to serving you better.”

Here’s how X users reacted to this thread:

“I’ve had similar experiences with IndiGo. Their ground staff are absolutely condescending and pathetic with resolving customer issues. CSAT is non-existent. As much as possible, I avoid IndiGo on domestic Indian routes even if the cost is higher with alternatives,” wrote an individual.

Another added, “Wow the audacity to say that; completely insane.”

“Never ever book any international flight straight after flying IndiGo,” remarked a third.

A fourth commented, “Sad. IndiGo used to be my go-to airline when travelling domestically in India precisely for their on-time performance.”

“I have flown at least 100 IndiGo flights before July 2023 - mostly on time and pleasant. But over the last 2-3 months, I’ve switched over to Vistara and Air India because of delays,” expressed a fifth.