Passenger slams IndiGo for not selling tea, coffee separately, airline responds

After IndiGo 'revamped services for an efficient and affordable snack experience' on board its flights, a passenger was 'surprised' to discover that the airline did not provide tea or coffee separately. The passenger took to X to share this incident and slammed IndiGo for its policy. Since being posted, many people took to the comments section of the post to share their similar experiences and dissatisfaction with the airline. A man shared how one would need to buy tea or coffee onboard IndiGo flight with a snack. (REUTERS)

The post was shared on the microblogging platform by user D Prasanth Nair. He wrote, "Recently took an IndiGo flight. Surprised to find that they don't sell tea/coffee separately. Given that many pax would want to just have a tea/coffee, one would need to buy a snack + beverage for 200/, effectively meaning a tea/coffee will cost ₹200. Definitely not an example of customer centricity."

Nair also shared pictures of the menu card that was offered onboard the flight. (Also Read: 40 minutes to deplane, special cushion lost: Wheelchair-bound passenger slams IndiGo)

This post was shared on December 10. Since being posted, it has gained more than one lakh views and numerous likes. Many reacted to the post in the comments section. Once the airlines noticed the man's tweet, they also responded to it.

IndiGo wrote, "Sir, we have revamped our services to provide an efficient, sustainable and affordable snack experience. This initiative aligns with our commitment to Go Green. Our customers may now enjoy a complimentary beverage with any snack purchased on board. Making it better value for their money. Our buy-on-board service is entirely optional for customers to exercise their choice. We thank you for your feedback and look forward to welcoming you onboard soon.~ Thanks, Team IndiGo." (Also Read: '2 hours late, no seats': IndiGo passenger shares ordeal on X, airline reacts)

An individual wrote, "With them, it isn't about what you want, but what gives the highest profitability. So you either pre-order or accept whatever the optimised supply chain spits at you - and pay. Even with a pre-order, I've had 'oops, don't have that, take this' experiences!"

A second shared, "They never claimed that they are customer-centric. And actually, they aren't. People like me utilise their services as there is no alternative. Wherever there is an alternative, most people don't use them."

"The best option is to buy your coffee/tea and snacks after security and carry. In any case, an average domestic flight is less than two hours in duration," posted a third.

A fourth commented, “Not surprising at all, usually losing touch with customer sentiments is the first step for brand dilution.”