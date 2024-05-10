VIDEO: Heavy overnight rain causes leakage in Bengaluru airport's Terminal 2; disrupts 17 flights

Overnight downpours wreaked havoc on flight operations in Bengaluru, with the city's Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) officials reporting significant disruptions on Friday. The airport's pristine Terminal 2 also saw leakage due to the incessant rain. Leakage at Terminal 2 of the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), Bengaluru amid heavy rain.

A video shared on social media site ‘X’ showed rain making its way through the ceilings of the ‘garden-like’ terminal:

The heavy showers, accompanied by fierce winds, made landing conditions harsh between 9:35 pm and 10:29 pm, prompting the diversion of numerous flights, including international ones, an official statement from the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) stated, as accessed by news agency PTI.

BIAL is the official operator of the Kempegowda International Airport. A spokesperson for the BIAL said that 13 domestic flights, three international passenger flights, and one international cargo flight were rerouted to Chennai due to the adverse weather conditions on Friday.

The stormy weather also toppled numerous trees across various parts of the city, including Jayanagar, Nrupathunga Nagar, and RR Nagar, the agency reported. However, amidst the chaos, the rainfall provided a much-needed respite to Bengaluru residents from the scorching summer temperatures, a rarity experienced after many decades.

This recent wet spell marks the fourth consecutive day of rain in the city. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bengaluru received 14 mm of precipitation in the 24-hour period leading up to 8:30 am on Friday, the report added. The city experienced a maximum temperature of 33 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 22 degrees Celsius during this period, as per the IMD statement.

