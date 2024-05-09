Bengaluru traffic police issued an advisory for commuters travelling around Hebbal Circle as Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) will start metro-related works at Hebbal-Kodigehalli junction. The commuters are asked to take alternative routes to avoid traffic congestion. Bengaluru police issue traffic advisory for Hebbal commuters. More details.

In an announcement, Bengaluru traffic police said, “From May 10, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. is aligning tracks to the metro pillars on the Kodigehalli-Hebbal Circle stretch. The movement of all vehicles from Kodigehalli junction to Esteem Mall on the service road is prohibited from 11.00 PM to 05.00 AM.”

The commuters are asked to take Ranna Road to go to Esteem Mall. “The road users are advised to reach Pampa Extension Road from Dasarahalli Main Road, proceed via Ranna Road, and reach Esteem Mall via Kempapur Main Road. All HGV vehicles take up rather than at Vidyashilpa junction,” added the announcement.

Bengaluru traffic police also announced that the entry to the service road near the Nagawara flyover up ramp will be closed from Friday. This ensures the smooth traffic flow on the Outer Ring Road.

The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) started constructing two new lanes for the Hebbal flyover, and a few diversions are already in place from last month. The K.R. Puram ramp near the Hebbal flyover is dismantled to construct new lanes on the flyover.