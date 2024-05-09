 Bengaluru police issue traffic advisory for Hebbal commuters. More details | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
Bengaluru police issue traffic advisory for Hebbal commuters. More details

ByHT News Desk
May 09, 2024 03:13 PM IST

Bengaluru traffic police also announced that the entry to the service road near the Nagawara flyover up ramp will be closed from Friday.

Bengaluru traffic police issued an advisory for commuters travelling around Hebbal Circle as Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) will start metro-related works at Hebbal-Kodigehalli junction. The commuters are asked to take alternative routes to avoid traffic congestion.

In an announcement, Bengaluru traffic police said, “From May 10, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. is aligning tracks to the metro pillars on the Kodigehalli-Hebbal Circle stretch. The movement of all vehicles from Kodigehalli junction to Esteem Mall on the service road is prohibited from 11.00 PM to 05.00 AM.”

The commuters are asked to take Ranna Road to go to Esteem Mall. “The road users are advised to reach Pampa Extension Road from Dasarahalli Main Road, proceed via Ranna Road, and reach Esteem Mall via Kempapur Main Road. All HGV vehicles take up rather than at Vidyashilpa junction,” added the announcement.

Bengaluru traffic police also announced that the entry to the service road near the Nagawara flyover up ramp will be closed from Friday. This ensures the smooth traffic flow on the Outer Ring Road.

The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) started constructing two new lanes for the Hebbal flyover, and a few diversions are already in place from last month. The K.R. Puram ramp near the Hebbal flyover is dismantled to construct new lanes on the flyover.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

