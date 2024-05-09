Bengaluru running out of beer? Breweries unable to meet demand amid severe heat

The breweries in Bengaluru stand unique compared to other cities' breweries as they operate as prime hangout spots for people in Karnataka’s capital. The many popular breweries that made Bengaluru as a beer capital are now running out of beer to serve the customers. Just like the water crisis, Bengaluru is also reportedly facing a beer crisis. Bengaluru runs out of beer? Breweries unable to meet demand amid severe heat

Why the Beer crisis in Bengaluru?

According to a report in The Indian Express, many places are being overcrowded with beer lovers due to excess heat in the city. Beer is said to be the go-to beverage as many customers are shifting towards the chilled drink from their usual hard drinks. This has led to massive supply-demand disruption, forcing the breweries to produce more beer than the usual times.

At a single brewery, around 30,000 litres of beer were sold until May this year, whereas last year, the entire summer saw only 9,000 litres of beer. The massive sales is also leading the pub owners to keep ‘out of stock’ boards on weekends.

Meanwhile, the trend of fruit-flavoured beers that started in Bengaluru a few years ago is slowly taking a dip. “Due to the high production of beer, we cannot use premium fruits to make the beer. The sales do not see any development if low-quality fruits are used to make beer. People do not want to take a risk, and now they are going for regular beers instead of fruit beers,” a staff member of a popular brewery is quoted as saying.

Many pubs that usually attract customers with “Happy Hours” or “Buy1 get 1” offers are now pulling back the offers to meet the demand. The ongoing IPL season draws big crowds to large breweries in the city where the matches are screened for customers.