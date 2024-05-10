Bengaluru saw another heavy spell of rain on Thursday as the yellow alert was in place. The massive rains caused waterlogging across the city, and traffic came to a standstill during the night. Bengaluru traffic police deployed their staff in many areas to decongest the traffic due to heavy rain in the city. Bengaluru rains: Intense pour leads to waterlogging and traffic jams at night (File photo)

Also Read - IMD issues yellow alert for Bengaluru, thunderstorms expected today: Report

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The most crucial bottlenecks in the city faced traffic snarls due to showers last night, and commuters were stuck on the road for long hours. Areas like Airport Road, Chalukya Circle to Hebbal flyover, Sumanahalli junction, Nayandahalli junction, ORR – Hebbal, Gorguntepalya and Nayandahalli were jam-packed with vehicles, and cops stepped in to clear the traffic.

The road that leads to Kempegowda International Airport at Hunasamaranahalliwas also flooded, andcommuters faced delays in reaching the airport. The traffic police alerted the flyers to opt for a different route as the entire road is flooded with water.

The busy Mysuru road too faced constant traffic jams due to waterlogging and traffic was diverted to Jnanabharathi campus. In an X post, Bengaluru traffic police wrote, “RR Nagar Arch on Mysuru Road is flooded. Incoming traffic towards Nayandahalli has been completely stopped. Traffic has been diverted to Jnanabharathi campus. Commuters kindly cooperate.” A few underpasses in the city were also closed to avoid any loss of lives as heavy rains caused waterlogging.

The intense rains continued the whole night in a few parts of the city, and commuters travelling to work on Friday morning are likely to face traffic difficulties. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) staff are already on the ground, clearing the trees that were uprooted due to gutsy winds last night. Hailstorms were also reported in a few parts of the tech capital.