IMD issues yellow alert for Bengaluru, thunderstorms expected today: Report

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Wednesday and predicted rainfall in the city, reported Deccan Herald. High-intensity winds are also anticipated along with moderate to heavy rain in the tech capital. IMD issues yellow alert for Bengaluru on Wednesday, thunderstorms expected: Repo(AP)

According to the report, the rains driven by thunderstorms and lightning strikes are likely to occur in the night. The maximum temperature in the city would be 35 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature is likely to dip up to 22 degrees Celsius. After months of dry spells, Bengaluru recorded a temperature of less than 35 degrees, and the weather is expected to continue similarly in May. Tuesday was reportedly one of the coolest days in Bengaluru in recent times, as low temperatures were recorded across the city.

Meanwhile, in April, the temperatures in the city saw drastic highs, and the weather observatory in the city had not seen any rainfall in April. Though slight rains were observed in parts of the city on April 19 and 20, they were not recorded in the city’s observatory.

On April 28, Bengaluru recorded 38.5 degrees Celsius, which is said to be the second-highest temperature in the last five decades. Bengaluru’s highest April temperature record is yet to be broken, as the city recorded 39.2 degrees Celsius on April 25, 2016. This year, April 28 saw 38.5 degrees Celsius and April 27 saw 38 degrees Celsius, making the last month one of the hottest Aprils in the last few decades for Bengaluru.

However, from the beginning of May, Bengaluru started witnessing heavy rains. Waterlogging and severe traffic were reported in parts of the city and the civic body is already preparing to face the upcoming monsoons.