Peak Bengaluru moment: Photo of 'Frustrated Engineer's Chai Point' sparks laughter

Bengaluru, known as the IT capital of India, had a moment that perfectly encapsulates the city's tech-savvy vibe when a resident shared a photo of a tea stall named "Frustrated Engineer's Chai Point". The tea stall in located in Bengaluru's Koramangala. (X/@gcmouli)

An X (formerly Twitter) user shared the photo of the tea stall in Koramangala, the posh neighbourhood that is one of the IT and startup hubs in the city. The tea stall, which was closed when the photo was taken, is set up on a push-cart and has wooden walls.

"Frustrated engineers chai point. Yep. Koramangala," GC Mouli wrote, tagging the Peak Bengaluru X account that documents all things Bengaluru.

See the post here:

The photo, unsurprisingly, amused other X users who came up with theories on why someone would name their tea stall after a frustrated engineer.

“Hope seller not a frustrated engineer,” Srikumar, another user, said.

One of the users remarked that the tea stall could see more crowds than the famous Rameswaram Cafe chain that is popular for its ghee-laden idli and dosa.

Earlier this year, a vada pav stall in Bengaluru's HSR Layout, not far from Koramangala, caught the internet's attention after the man who runs it held up a poster that read: “I am not a super hero but I can save the day with a vada pav”.

The eatery is reportedly run by an architect who left the corporate world to open the stall named “XXL vada pav”.

