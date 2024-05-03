Peak Bengaluru moment: Fertility clinic takes a dig at city’s startup culture in witty ad

Social media posts on “peak Bengaluru moment” may often pop up on people's feeds, and there is no denying they are undoubtedly entertaining. Be it a man attending a Zoom call while riding on a scooter or a traffic marshal striking up an interesting conversation with a man he fined for traffic rules violation, these unusual moments from India’s Silicon Valley make for viral social media posts. The latest in the lot is an advertisement by a fertility clinic. What is so special about it, you ask? The witty ad takes a dig at the city's startup culture while putting forth its message. There is a possibility that the post will leave you chuckling. Peak Bengaluru moment: Ad by a fertility clinic taking a dig at the city’s startup culture. (X/@cyniconstreet)

An X user shared a poster of the ad placed on the back of a bus. “Will the startups catch up?” reads the caption posted along with the photo.

The ad’s tagline - which has sparked laughter - reads, “We have birthed more babies than Bengaluru’s launched startups”. The rest of the poster details the services provided by the clinic.

Take a look at the entire post here:

Since being shared, the tweet has accumulated more than 50 likes and several likes. While an individual reacted with a laughing out loud emoticon, another jokingly wrote, “Yet another 'delivery' service in Bangalore”.

About peak Bengaluru moment:

People often post about interesting incidents or moments they witnessed in Bengaluru. These stories from the city range from being emotional to hilarious to downright creepy. These stories are often termed ‘Peak Bengaluru moments’ and never fail to intrigue people.

What are your thoughts on this ad of a fertility clinic taking a dig at the startup culture of Bengaluru?