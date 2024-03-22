 Peak Bengaluru: Traffic marshal ran an ad agency, exchanged cards with man who was fined. Here’s what happened | Trending - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Peak Bengaluru: Traffic marshal ran an ad agency, exchanged cards with man who was fined. Here’s what happened

ByArfa Javaid
Mar 22, 2024 02:19 PM IST

After stopping a man for driving a vehicle without a PUC certificate, a traffic marshal who ran an advertising agency exchanged business cards with him.

Another day, another peak Bengaluru moment! Today’s episode shines a light on how a traffic marshal fined a man for violating traffic rules, but instead of just issuing a ticket and moving on, he went the extra mile and struck up a conversation with the man. Startup founder Ashish Bansal shared this heartwarming story from 2012 on the microblogging platform and tagged the official handle of Peak Bengaluru.

The picture shows traffic congestion in Bengaluru. (HT Photo)
The picture shows traffic congestion in Bengaluru. (HT Photo)

Read| Peak Bengaluru: Startup co-founder and colleague, who are neighbours, get stuck in traffic. And then…

It all started when two of Bansal’s friends from Australia visited India and went on a long late-night drive. “Out of the four of us, one person was the designated driver and did not indulge in booze, as we knew that a checkpoint at Domlur would obviously be in place by the cops,” Bansal wrote on X.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

And, as they had anticipated, they were stopped at a checkpoint outside the Embassy Golf Link (EGL). While everything was in place - the driver was sober, the documents were in order, but the Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate had expired. Consequently, they were slapped with a fine of 500. Surprisingly, none of them had enough cash on hand to pay the fine.

Bansal was then left as surety with the cops while his friends headed towards an ATM to withdraw cash. When they returned with the money, they couldn’t believe their eyes.

“I was exchanging business cards with one of the traffic marshals. This volunteer ran an advertising agency and I had just gotten into advertising two years back. There was a long chat about how things were, which ended in this business card exchange,” Bansal further shared.

He concluded, “It was a beautiful city then, and it still is. The people of this city make it so.”

Take a look at the entire post here:

The post was shared on March 21. It has since then accumulated over 4,600 views and a flurry of likes. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Also Read| Bengaluru woman peels vegetables while stuck in traffic, internet calls in ‘high level productivity’

Check out how people reacted to this post here:

“Did you end up having to pay or were you let off? Years back, I worked for Taj and had a parking sticker on the car. Got caught for breaking a signal close to the hotel. Cop saw the sticker and let me off saying, “Aap ka namak khaya hai.” (beat cops used to go to the staff cafetaria),” posted an individual.

To this, Bansal replied, “We did pay and even got a receipt.”

Another added, “One of the reasons we bought an EV was/is because of the proliferation of PUC checking as well as the huge fines involved, especially if the PUC certificate was from an un-authorised booth masquerading as genuine, and also cops appreciate less emissions on their duty.”

The official handle of Peak Bengaluru also dropped a comment on the post. They simply reacted with a purple-coloured heart emoji.

What are your thoughts on this?

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral Video, Photos from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

News / Trending / Peak Bengaluru: Traffic marshal ran an ad agency, exchanged cards with man who was fined. Here’s what happened
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On