Bengaluru woman peels vegetables while stuck in traffic, internet calls in ‘high level productivity’

The infamous Bengaluru traffic often gives many moments that give social media a reason to go frenzy. Recently a woman from Bengaluru was found peeling vegetables while stuck in the traffic and it led to a massive discussion on X about the traffic snarls in Bengaluru. Bengaluru woman peels vegetables while stuck in traffic, internet responds.

A user named Priya took to social media and shared a picture of her peeling vegetables from the car and wrote, “Being productive during peak traffic hours.”

The post went viral on the internet with almost 50, 000 views and roughly 100 comments. A user wrote, “There is so much to learn, achieve, and grow when travelling in #Bengaluru during peak hours. Our visionary politico-bureaucratic-builder combo who saw this potential did a great job narrowing our roads.”

Another user said, “Haha.. I won’t be surprised if a startup comes up with an idea of mobile hydroponics farms. Plants grow as a vehicle reaches Indiranagar from Silkboard amidst Bangalore traffic.”

A few users also said that it is a common practice in Mumbai local trains to peel vegetables on the go, to save the time and increase the productivity.

A user wrote, “Classic Bombay train activities have finally made it to Bengaluru, giving #peakbengaluru a whole meaning,” and another person said, “Reminded me of a movie perhaps Lunchbox where Nawaz used to cut vegetables while commuting to office in Mumbai local.”

