PM Modi responds to actor R Madhavan's praise on Bengaluru airport's terminal 2

ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath
Sep 17, 2023 09:43 AM IST

The actor had his flight from Bengaluru airport’s terminal 2 and he expressed his excitement after seeing the infrastructure in the terminal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday responded to actor R Madhavan’s Instagram post where he heaped praises for Bengaluru airport’s latest terminal 2. The actor had his flight from Bengaluru airport’s terminal 2 and he expressed his excitement after seeing the infrastructure in the terminal.

The Rocketry actor took to Instagram and wrote, “The Kempegowda International Airport at Bengaluru is superlative, Exotic and efficient. Infrastructure is One of the best in the world. So Proud.”

PM Narendra Modi reshared his post on Instagram and wrote, “Next gen infrastructure for India's growth.”

Starting from September 12, all international flight operations started taking place from the T2 of Bengaluru airport with a few domestic operations.

The domestic operations at terminal 2 began in January this year and it turned out to be the most talked about airport terminal in the country. As Bengaluru is known as the garden city, the terminal is designed in a theme that represents the ethos of Karnataka’s capital.

In November last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the new terminal at Bengaluru airport. The estimated cost of constructing the first phase of terminal 2 is reportedly 13,000 crores, and it has a built-up area of roughly 2.5 lakh square meters. Another 4.41 lakh square meters will be added to the terminal during the second phase. The first phase of the new terminal was expected to serve 25 million passengers a year.

Sunday, September 17, 2023
