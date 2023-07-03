The state-run city buses will now be made available from the new terminal 2 of Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport, said Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC). The BMTC already runs Vayu Vajra buses to all areas in Karnataka’s capital from the terminal 1 of Bengaluru airport. BMTC to operate buses from Bengaluru airport's terminal 2.

In an announcement, BMTC said, “Hello commuters. Now we are operating the buses from Terminal 2 also. For safe, comfortable and affordable journey opt BMTC services. Bringing our service at your door steps.” The department, however, has not released any schedule for BMTC buses from terminal 2 which is less than a kilometer from the terminal 1.

The newly built terminal 2 which is currently handling domestic air travel will be converted into an international terminal. According to reports, terminal 2 will only handle international arrivals and departures, starting from September 1.

In November last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the new terminal at Bengaluru airport. The estimated cost of constructing the first phase of terminal 2 is reportedly Rs. 13,000 crore, and it has a built-up area of roughly 2.5 lakh square meters Another 4.41 lakh square meters will be added to the terminal during the second phase. The first phase of the new terminal is expected to serve 25 million passengers a year

