10.5 million passengers daily take state-run buses after ‘Shakti’ scheme: Transport minister

The number of people travelling in state-run buses has increased to an average of 8.41 million per day to 10.5 million after the implementation of ‘Shakti’ scheme, according to state government data. Karnataka transport minister Ramalinga Reddy says there has been an increase in the number of daily travellers in state-run buses after the launch of ‘Shakti’ scheme. (HT Photo)

Transport minister Ramalinga Reddy held a meeting with the managing directors (MDs) of various transport departments at the KSRTC headquarters in Bengaluru’s Shantinagar on Saturday, expressed his appreciation for the scheme, and said that the project has given strength to the public transport in the state.

“The project has given strength to the public transport. Before the implementation of the scheme, the total number of passengers of the transport companies was 8.41 million on an average daily and today, it is at 10.5 million, which shows that the Shakti scheme has been successful,” Reddy said.

MR Sreenivasamurthy, retired IAS officer who submitted the report to Reddy, also expressed his appreciation and said that the numbers are proof of the success of the scheme.

Siddaramaiah on June 11, launched the ‘Shakti’ scheme - the first of the five poll guarantees rolled out by the Congress government.

According to officials, all women, including girl students, without any discrimination on the basis of caste, religion caste, can avail the facility. Gender minorities are also included in the scheme, they said.

At the meeting with the transport officials, Reddy is said to have suggested urgent measures like addition of new buses, rehabilitation of buses, effective use of information technology, labour-friendly initiatives and recruitment of staff to be implemented on priority for the empowerment of state road transport corporations.

Reddy directed the officials to prepare an action plan immediately for resource monetization and a plan to increase commercial income by utilising the vacant spaces under the purview of the four corporations for commercial purposes and immediately implement them.

The transport minister also stressed on cleanliness at bus stops, especially the arrangement of seats, toilets, and drinking water systems, and warned that he would make a surprise visit to the bus stops to check them. Officials were also instructed to visit bus stands frequently.

After the launch of the Shakti scheme, state-owned buses are seeing women passengers turning out in great numbers. The KSRTC Workers’ Federation also urged the government to increase the number of buses wherever necessary.

In the letter to chief minister Siddaramaiah on June 15, the federation’s secretary Vijaybhaskar DV, urged the government to take immediate measures to fill 16,969 vacant posts, claiming that the burden on the staff has increased due to surge in women passengers.

“Due to the increase in passengers and lack of buses, the burden on workers has increased. The government must take immediate measures to increase the fleet,” the federation’s secretary said.