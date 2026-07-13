New Moon in July 2026: An astrologer explains the rare convergence of the New Moon, Gupt Navratri and Rath Yatra

The New Moon in Cancer will occur on July 14, 2026, marking the start of a new lunar cycle. This year, the event becomes even more significant because it coincides with the beginning of Ashadha Gupt Navratri in India. Two days later, devotees will celebrate the Jagannath Rath Yatra. New Moon in July 2026 (Pexels)

Astrologer, numerologist and Vastu analyst, Aanjana Dharmesh Bhan, shares with Hindustan Times that this rare sequence creates a special time for reflection, inner growth and new beginnings. She believes the period encourages people to let go of old emotional patterns before taking meaningful action.

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When is the New Moon in India? According to astronomical calculations, the New Moon reaches its peak on July 14 at 3:13 p.m. IST. In the United States, it occurs at 5:43 a.m. EDT and 2:43 a.m. PDT.

How will the sun signs be affected by the New Moon? According to Bhan, every zodiac sign could experience this New Moon differently.

People may feel more connected to family, home and emotions because the Moon is in Cancer. Some may feel inspired to slow down, reflect and reconnect with their intuition. Others could find themselves reviewing long-term goals before making important decisions.

She says the combination of the New Moon, Gupt Navratri and Rath Yatra creates a journey from inner reflection to purposeful action.

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New Moon in Cancer impact on each zodiac sign The zodiac signs are associated with the areas of life that may receive the greatest focus.

Cancer, Aries, Libra and Capricorn: These signs could experience the biggest personal changes. Bhan says they may rethink relationships, career plans and personal goals.

Taurus, Virgo, Leo and Aquarius: This period may help these signs organise their finances, improve work routines and make practical long-term plans.

Scorpio and Pisces: Bhan believes these water signs may feel more intuitive than usual. Meditation, journaling and self-reflection could feel especially meaningful.

Gemini and Sagittarius: According to Bhan, these signs may benefit from reviewing financial matters and avoiding rushed decisions. She recommends careful planning before making major commitments.

Which zodiac signs could feel the New Moon the most? Bhan says Cancer, Aries, Libra and Capricorn are likely to notice the strongest influence because the New Moon activates important areas of their personal lives.

She also suggests using this period to create a peaceful environment at home. Keeping the north and north-east areas clean, organised and free of clutter may support a sense of calm, according to Vastu principles.

While astrology offers symbolic guidance rather than guaranteed outcomes, Bhan believes this New Moon encourages everyone to pause, release what no longer serves them and move into the next chapter with greater clarity and purpose.