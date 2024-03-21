 Peak Bengaluru: Startup co-founder and colleague, who are neighbours, get stuck in traffic. And then… | Trending - Hindustan Times
Peak Bengaluru: Startup co-founder and colleague, who are neighbours, get stuck in traffic. And then…

ByArfa Javaid
Mar 21, 2024 05:37 PM IST

When a startup founder and his colleague were stuck in Bengaluru traffic, they utilised this opportunity to discuss work-related stuff and how.

Ankit Parasher, the co-founder of Salt and Lets Transport, was heading to his office when he got stuck in heavy Bengaluru traffic. Coincidentally, he bumped into his colleague, who also happens to be his neighbour. Since the wait at the red light was much longer than anticipated, they brainstormed a ‘new onboarding flow’.

Peak Bengaluru: Boss and colleague turned the wait time at the traffic signal into a brainstorming session. (X/@AnkitParasher)
Peak Bengaluru: Boss and colleague turned the wait time at the traffic signal into a brainstorming session. (X/@AnkitParasher)

Read| Bengaluru woman peels vegetables while stuck in traffic, internet calls in ‘high level productivity’

While sharing a picture on X, Parasher wrote, “Before moving to Bengaluru, I heard about the startup vibe and the crazy traffic.”

He added, “Today, they merged! Stuck at a red light, @_shivamsr and I brainstormed our new onboarding flow. We were late to the office, but it was a productive detour!”

The picture shows Parasher sitting inside his car while his colleague is on a bike. Parasher had his window down, and as they waited for the traffic light to turn green, they had an impromptu brainstorming session.

Take a look at the tweet shared by Parasher here:

Also Read| Peak Bengaluru Moment: Bengaluru’s traffic woes inspire car games for this toddler. See pic

Earlier, in yet another Peak Bengaluru moment, a man was seen dining alone at an eatery while wearing a VR headset. The man was having a beverage, and was doing hand gestures to interact with the VR technology. A video of him wearing the VR headset at the eatery went viral online.

While reacting to this video, an individual wrote, “It’s a quest 3, and it’s amazing to use. But it is not worth daily wear. Btw Apple Vision Pro is the dumbest product I have ever seen.”

Another added, “The amount of tech slaves apple is able to produce nowadays is very commendable. At this moment, it is nothing far from looking absolutely dumb walking down the streets wearing one of the smart devices.”

The official X handle of Peak Bengaluru also reacted to this video. They dropped a laughing emoticon.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

