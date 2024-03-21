Peak Bengaluru: Startup co-founder and colleague, who are neighbours, get stuck in traffic. And then…

Ankit Parasher, the co-founder of Salt and Lets Transport, was heading to his office when he got stuck in heavy Bengaluru traffic. Coincidentally, he bumped into his colleague, who also happens to be his neighbour. Since the wait at the red light was much longer than anticipated, they brainstormed a ‘new onboarding flow’. Peak Bengaluru: Boss and colleague turned the wait time at the traffic signal into a brainstorming session. (X/@AnkitParasher)

While sharing a picture on X, Parasher wrote, “Before moving to Bengaluru, I heard about the startup vibe and the crazy traffic.”

He added, “Today, they merged! Stuck at a red light, @_shivamsr and I brainstormed our new onboarding flow. We were late to the office, but it was a productive detour!”

The picture shows Parasher sitting inside his car while his colleague is on a bike. Parasher had his window down, and as they waited for the traffic light to turn green, they had an impromptu brainstorming session.

Take a look at the tweet shared by Parasher here:

Earlier, in yet another Peak Bengaluru moment, a man was seen dining alone at an eatery while wearing a VR headset. The man was having a beverage, and was doing hand gestures to interact with the VR technology. A video of him wearing the VR headset at the eatery went viral online.

While reacting to this video, an individual wrote, “It’s a quest 3, and it’s amazing to use. But it is not worth daily wear. Btw Apple Vision Pro is the dumbest product I have ever seen.”

Another added, “The amount of tech slaves apple is able to produce nowadays is very commendable. At this moment, it is nothing far from looking absolutely dumb walking down the streets wearing one of the smart devices.”

The official X handle of Peak Bengaluru also reacted to this video. They dropped a laughing emoticon.