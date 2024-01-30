Peak Bengaluru Moment: Bengaluru’s traffic woes inspire car games for this toddler. See pic

Bengaluru is infamous for its traffic jams. There have been instances where people had to walk as far as 12 km to reach their homes amidst traffic, and students have reported reaching home as late as 9 pm due to the massive traffic jams. Taking inspiration from the traffic situation in India’s Silicon Valley, a toddler played a car game that focused more on waiting rather than racing. A picture of the same was shared on X by the toddler’s uncle. The picture shows toy cars lined up by the toddler on the floor. (X/@pavanbhatk)

“My 2.5 year old nephew is so Bangalorean that his car games also have a traffic jam @peakbengaluru,” reads the caption written alongside the picture shared on X.

Take a look at the tweet depicting peak Bengaluru moment here:

The tweet was shared on January 28. Since being shared, it has received numerous likes and comments. An X user wrote, “Wish everyone had followed the same lane discipline.” Another simply posted, “Haha,” with laughing emoticons.

Earlier, a woman shared a post on X about how spending long hours waiting in traffic in Bengaluru might lead to finding love. The tweet reads, “Bengaluru dating tip: Try meeting earlier and commute together to your favourite spot during peak traffic hours. This way, you will get to spend more time together and you’ll also find out if they have any anger issues.” While many appreciated the advice, saying that it was a great one, some pointed out the difficulties of meeting together given the traffic congestion.