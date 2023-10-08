Woman tweets how Bengaluru traffic jam might help you find love

Bengaluru is notorious for its lengthy traffic jams. Recently, the Silicon Valley of India experienced significant traffic congestion on Outer Ring Road (ORR). In light of such incidents, a woman turned to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share her ingenious idea of utilizing the long hours spent waiting in traffic to find one’s soulmate. Expectedly, the tweet gained a lot of popularity online and elicited a flurry of responses from netizens. The woman's hilarious dating hack involving Bengaluru traffic earned a flurry of responses from people. (PTI)

“Bangalore dating tip: Try meeting earlier and commute together to your favourite spot during peak traffic hours. This way, you’ll get to spend much more time together and you’ll also find out if they have any anger issues,” wrote X user Prakriti on the microblogging platform.

The tweet was shared on October 6. It has since accumulated over 1.4 lakh views, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comments section of the tweet to share their thoughts.

“This is my litmus test. How are we together in traffic,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Start a thread on Bengaluru dating tips.”

“This is really great advice,” expressed a third.

A fourth shared, “Haha. Traffic date.”

“How to meet together that’s a bigger concern then comes reaching the spot,” commented a fifth.

A sixth joked, “And to make your experience better, like candlelight dinner, they are adding a tunnel as well.”

“If meeting a prospective marriage alliance, get them to drive during peak hours and find out their tolerance levels,” joined a seventh.

What are your thoughts on this dating tip shared by the woman?

