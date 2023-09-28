Bengaluru traffic: Man claims children came back from school at 9 pm

The tech corridor, Outer Ring Road (ORR) in Bengaluru witnessed massive traffic congestion on September 27. As several people were stuck in traffic endlessly, a man on X shared how his children came back from school at 9 pm due to the congestion. Since he shared the tweet, it has gone viral. Several people have shared their experience of being stuck in Bengaluru traffic. (Karnataka Weather/X)

"This is a disgraceful statement from the government. Instead of making excuses, maybe admit that Bangalore has no public transport, terrible drainage, badly maintained roads, and poor city planning. My children returned from school at 9 pm, and these guys are blaming the citizens," wrote Ritesh Banglani on the microblogging platform. (Also Read: Shocking visuals of Bengaluru traffic holdup on ORR: Commuters stuck for hours ahead of long weekend)

Banglani also posted an image that he claims is an official government statement. According to this statement, it emanates from the Joint Commissioners Office and offers reasons for the traffic disruptions.

Take a look at the tweet shared by Banglani here:

This post was shared on September 27. Since being shared, it has been viewed more than 98,000 times. The share has also received close to 1,000 likes. Many took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts on this post.

Check out what people are saying about it here:

An individual wrote, "The traffic police bear the brunt because they become the face of this anarchy, whereas they should be the last reactive resort. BBMP owns this mess, and I can't find any statement from them. The traffic cops are the ones clearing drains and filling potholes instead."

A second commented, "Irrespective of whatever the situation and whoever is responsible it is absolutely not okay for school kids to reach home at 9 pm."

A third said, "Terrible drainage, bad roads, poor planning isn't something which got discovered today only. These problems exist for a very long time. So, if such a traffic jam happened for the first time, it can't be due to usual everyday problems."

"School buses and ambulances getting stuck is really sad," posted another.

