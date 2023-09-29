Man claims his friend walked 12 km to reach home amid Bengaluru traffic

On September 27, Bengaluru witnessed one of the worst traffic jams in the tech corridor, Outer Ring Road, leaving several people stuck for hours. Amid the traffic, a man has now shared how his friend didn't get a cab and had to walk 12 km in the traffic to reach his home. Vehicles stranded in a massive traffic congestion in Outer Ring Road corridor in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Mahadevapura Task Force)

"My friend walked 12 km back home in Bangalore today. He wasn’t getting any cabs/autos/rapido or anything else. Quality of life even for the top 1% after having all the means is only hitting lows & lows in this city," wrote X user Tushar on the micro-blogging platform. (Also Read: Bengaluru traffic: Man claims children came back from school at 9 pm

Alongside, he also shared an image of a health monitoring app that showed a person covered 11.85 km in 195 minutes.

Take a look at the post shared by Tushar here:

This post was shared on September 27. Since being posted, it has garnered more than two lakh views. The share also has close to 2,000 likes. Many expressed their thoughts in the comments section of the post.

Check out what people are saying about the post here:

An individual wrote, "And I see people defending this city as if it's a matter of pride. Everyone should love their city/country but also should be aware of the limitations and problems. Because until then, it won't improve."

A second said, "Most of these problems, can be solved if most companies go fully remote. Employees can meet once a month or a quarter. At that time, the teams should do fun activities, meet with others and all." (Also Read: 'Build more metro lines': Netizens fume as Bengaluru traffic worsens)

"And then the folks would be like, yaar weather is good in Bangalore," posted a third.

A fourth commented, "Looks like your friend faced traffic even while walking. Typically 12 kms at a normal pace can be done in 120 - 140 mins."

"Time for people to think about location priorities and life priorities- Bangalore was never designed for such a large population- no matter how many extra people complain wouldn’t make a difference on ground reality," shared another.

