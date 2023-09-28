'Build more metro lines': Netizens fume as Bengaluru traffic worsens

On September 27, Bengaluru's tech corridor, Outer Ring Road, faced a massive traffic jam, leaving hundreds of people stuck for hours. The congestion is said to be caused as residents were heading out of the city for the long weekend ahead of Eid-e-Milad today, a state-wide bandh on Friday, and Gandhi Jayanti on Monday. All this, coupled with Trevor Noah's show in the city, plus the rain, is said to be the major cause of the traffic. Vehicles stranded in a massive traffic congestion in Outer Ring Road corridor in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Mahadevapura Task Force)

As people were stuck for endless hours, many took to X to share their thoughts on this massive jam. (Also Read: Bengaluru traffic: Man claims children came back from school at 9 pm)

Here's what people are saying about the Bengaluru traffic jam:

A few individuals stated the problems that residents face in Bengaluru.

Another X user shared a few pictures of the traffic jam.

A third person shared this meme. (Also Read: Trevor Noah's cancelled shows in Bengaluru disappoint fans, BookMyShow apologises)

Here's how a few others reacted.

As Eid-e-Milad is being celebrated today, September 28, Bengaluru Traffic Police issued an advisory to have better control over the traffic. They wrote, “In view of Eid-e-Milad procession in the limits of Ulsoorgate Traffic Police Station, on 28.09.2023 from 3.00 pm to 9.00 pm, a large number of people are expected to gather at YMCA ground, Nrupathunga road. In order to ensure the free flow of traffic, the following traffic arrangements have been made. The following roads need to be avoided by road users, and alternative routes have been suggested.”

