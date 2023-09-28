Trevor Noah's cancelled shows in Bengaluru disappoint fans, BookMyShow apologises

Trevor Noah fans in Bengaluru were left disappointed after the comedian had to cancel his shows. On September 27, Noah took to X and shared that "due to technical issues he was forced to cancel both shows." Soon after this tweet was shared, many people took to the microblogging platform to express their disappointment. A few others also tagged BookMyShow in the tweets and blamed them for mismanagement. Later, the company issued an apology. (Also Read: Trevor Noah cancels show last minute in Bengaluru and posts apology; fans say AR Rahman should learn from him) Trevor Noah had to cancel his shows in Bengaluru. (Instagram)

Take a look at what people on X are saying about Trevor Noah cancelling the show:

An individual wrote, "This has to be the shortest performance I have ever paid and braved through Bangalore traffic to watch!" said a third. She even blamed BookMyShow for a "shoddy job."

A few others also joked about the situation.

Another said that a few people had to sell their tickets to the show as they were stuck in the traffic and couldn't reach the venue. However, for those who reached it, the show was cancelled.

Here's how some others reacted.

Soon after this, BookMyShow issued an apology on X. They wrote, "Bengaluru, we are extremely sorry for the inconvenience caused at Trevor Noah’s Off The Record show at Manpho Convention Centre on September 27th. The Bengaluru leg of the India Tour for both September 27th & 28th stands cancelled. All customers who purchased tickets for both shows will get a complete refund within 8-10 working days. We deeply regret this experience that our valuable customers faced and hope to be able to bring Trevor back to this amazing city at the earliest."

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!