Trevor Noah cancels show last minute in Bengaluru and posts apology; fans say AR Rahman should learn from him

Trevor Noah fans in India were in for a major disappointment when the comedian announced that he has to cancel his shows in Bengaluru. On Wednesday evening, the very day of the show, Trevor took to his X (formerly Twitter) account and cited 'technical issues' for cancelling his shows and expressed his apologies for causing the disappointment. (Also read: AR Rahman shares Chennai concert highlights with disabled comments; internet says ‘rubbing salt into wounds') Emmy award-winning TV host and comedian Trevor Noah was set to show his highly-anticipated 'Off The Record' Tour to Delhi.

Trevor's post

Taking to his X account, Trevor wrote, "Dear Bengalaru India, I was so looking forward to performing in your amazing city but due to technical issues we’ve been forced to cancel both shows." Both the scheduled shows in Bangalore were set to take place at Manpho Convention Centre on September 27 and 28.

In the post, Trevor further added, "We tried everything but because the audience can’t hear the comedians on stage there’s literally no way to do a show. We’ll make sure all ticket holders receive a full refund and again I’m so sorry for both the inconvenience and disappointment this has never happened to us before. (folded hands emoticon)"

Fan reactions

Fans were evidently not happy with this last minute outcome. One wrote, "Trevor has been Bangalored, not in a nice way though! The joke is on Silicon City. :-(" Another said, "A minute of silence for those who braved the traffic of Bengaluru to get to this." A second fan wrote, "So those who missed the show because of traffic will get a refund because of cancellation. Blessing in disguise."

A fan also tagged AR Rahman whose recent Chennai concert earlier this month left many traumatised due to mismanagement. A comment read, "This is what a civilised person does! Whereas so called AR Rahman was continuing with this concert when people were toiling!!" “See this@arrahman? He realised the infrastructure was s**t and hence cancelled the show with full refund. The bare minimum is this and not reschedule as per your whim, proceed to torture people again and then shamelessly post highlights,” read another comment.

A comment also read, "I can imagine how frustrating this must have been for those who endured hours of ORR traffic for the show only to find it cancelled. "Had got front row seats for this amazing show because I kinda knew the venue was bad and nothing would be audible at the back. My friends travelling from another part of country to see this!! This is really sad, " read another comment.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail