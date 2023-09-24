AR Rahman shares Chennai concert highlights with disabled comments; internet says ‘rubbing salt into wounds'

AR Rahman shares highlight reel

Rahman took to his social media on Sunday and posted a video of the highlights from the Chennai concert. His caption simply read, “Chennai concert highlights!”

The video shows Rahman and others singing on the stage as an elated audience cheers for them. He croons tracks from his debut film, Mani Ratnam's 1992 romantic thriller Roja, among others. He's also seen playing the piano and the tanpura.

However, what caught the internet's attention was that he disabled comments on both Instagram and X (formerly Twitter). This step is a consequence of the massive trolling him and the organisers of the concert received by the attendees for the extreme mismanagement and sexual harassment at the concert. The organiser was booked by the Chennai police a few days ago for the same.

Reactions to Rahman's post

Several X users reacted to Rahman's tone-deaf post. One of them, who raised her complaint about not being able to attend the concert due to heavy traffic outside the venue and demanded an immediate refund, wrote, “Been two weeks since I've sent the mail that you asked us to send. Haven't even had an reply for the sent mail. Looking at the closed comments, Sure there are others awaiting response like me.10 mins more lost writing a mail for a concert that I couldn't attend.”

Another user posted, “Absolutely sickening to see this from the man himself, again. This is exactly what rubbing salt into the wound means...” “Not saying sorry is different but doubling down and making it a point that you did right is an epitome of huge ego Never thought arr would stoop low (sobbing emoji),” wrote a third user.

Another user wrote, “I have lots to say. But the sheer disrespect to the people who suffered is staggering.” “Turned off the comments (laughing with tears emoji) & this post was entirely unnecessary at the moment after many of his fans & the general audience experienced heartbreak (heartbreak emoji),” wrote another user. A third user posted, “Well... This man's insensitivity knows no bounds and the way he's posted this one is the best example of it.”

