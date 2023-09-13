Chinmayi Sripaada tweets in support of women who were molested at AR Rahman's Chennai concert

Singer Chinmayi Sripaada has reacted to the fiasco surrounding the AR Rahman concert in Chennai. The singer came out in support of women who allegedly went through sexual harrasment and molestation during the stampede at AR Rahman's concert. (Also read: AR Rahman's daughters defend him amidst trolling for Chennai concert fiasco: ‘Think before you speak’) Chinmayi Sripaada has reacted to the AR Rahman concert fiasco.

Chinmayi's response

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Chinmayi said, “To the girls whose trauma I share - a core memory, as my body keeps score: It is not your shame. It is not your fault. A trauma that doesn’t scratch away, scrub away, wash away.”

“You did not deserve this. You deserved music, you deserved fun, you deserved joy, you deserved a concert experience that made you cry; cry from joy you felt from the music, from feelings that evoked nostalgia. You deserved warmth, the shared euphoria from other fans as everyone sang along, shouted along, jumped along to songs that we love to vibe and groove to. You deserved an experience that made you recount it with love, think of it with fondness and wish for the next one to make a beautiful new memory associated with this magical beautiful thing called music, with a musician we adore,” she added.

"I wish you didn’t have to go through sexual harassment but you did and wish as I might that such experiences never happen to anyone, this wish doesn’t come to pass. I wish only love and healing - and hope you have a loved one holding your hand."

She further lashed out at the people who were discrediting the stories of sexual harassment and molestation that were shared by the women, and wrote, "Now… You darned dingbats who are gaslighting those who recounted their sexual harassment; You darned dingbats who said avoid crowds if you don't want to be molested; You darned dingbats who asked if the girls were tweeting for engagement, views, attention what have you. Thirundha maateengla da neenga (Are you all lost)???"

About AR Rahman concert

On Sunday, the singer performed at Marakuma Nenjam concert at Adityaram Palace in Chennai's Paniyur. Due to the mismanagement of the organisers, tickets for the concert were oversold, which caused a stampede-like situation at the venue. Many women even shared accounts of molestation and groping they suffered due to the overcrowding, on X.

Rahman later posted an apology on X and promised refunds. "Dearest Chennai Makkale, those of you who purchased tickets and weren’t able to enter owing to unfortunate circumstances, please do share a copy of your ticket purchase to arr4chennai@btos.in along with your grievances. Our team will respond asap. @BToSproductions @actcevents," he wrote. The organizers then took full responsibility of the mismanagement and came out with an apology.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON