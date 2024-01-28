Bride in Bengaluru ditches car for metro to reach wedding venue, video goes viral

A bride in Bengaluru ditched her car and used public transport to make it to her wedding on time. A video of her taking the metro to avoid Bengaluru traffic has been gaining traction on social media and has elicited numerous responses from people. Bengaluru bride travelling on the metro to avoid traffic. (X/@ForeverBLRU)

“Whatta star! Stuck in heavy traffic, a smart Bengaluru bride ditches her car and takes metro to reach the wedding hall just before her marriage muhurtham time! @peakbengaluru moment,” reads the caption to the video shared on X.

The video opens to show the bride waving towards the camera as she passes through the automatic entry gate of the metro. As the video goes on, she can be seen travelling on the metro while adorned in a saree, heavy jewellery, and makeup. Towards the end, she arrives at the wedding venue and takes a seat on the stage to attend the ceremony. A text overlay on the video reads, “Smart Bengalureans!”

Watch the video here:

The video was shared on January 16. Since being shared, it has accumulated over 20,000 views, and the numbers are still increasing. A few even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Check out a few reactions to this video here:

“Thanks to the metro. What if the metro wasn’t there?” posted an individual.

Another added, “So cute! Keep up the spirit namma Bengaluru bride.”

“Way to go girl!” shared a third.

A fourth commented, “Brave and spontaneous.”

What are your thoughts on this video?