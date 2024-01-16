B’luru man drops wallet on roadside, here’s what happened when a stranger found it

When a purse or wallet is lost, there are very slim chances of its recovery. However, thanks to good samaritans, some of them are returned to their rightful owners. A man from Bengaluru took to X to share how a stranger went out of his way to return his wallet. Stranger who returned the lost wallet to Bengaluru resident. (X/@VoiceOfParents2)

“Dropped my wallet yesterday evening on the busy Nagenahalli main road. I didn’t realise I had dropped it until someone called today evening saying he had found my wallet. It had my DL, cards and 2k cash,” wrote the man while sharing a picture of the kind stranger on X.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

He added, “We met at a landmark on Nagenahalli main road. He handed over the wallet and asked me to check if the money and cards were intact. I profusely thanked him for the gesture and asked him how he found my contact number. He said he was trying to find my contact since yesterday and finally going through the wallet he found a bill which had my number on it.”

When the man asked the stranger why he returned his wallet, he said, “Money we earn doesn’t stay with us, what is the use of someone else’s money.”

“World still has people with conscious, noble intentions. All is not lost. Meet Rameshanna who found & returned my wallet,” the man concluded his post.

Take a look at the entire post here:

The tweet, since being shared on January 11, has collected over 4.4 lakh views. Many even retweeted the post and took to the comments section to share their thoughts.

Check out how people reacted to this post:

“Hope you gave him a box of sweets,” posted an individual. To this, the man replied, “I was in utter disbelief, couldn’t think. Felt so unreal. Gathered my thoughts only once I reached home. Planning to show my gratitude this weekend.”

Another added, “You should give him a good, happy meal, sir.” The man added, “Planning a small gratitude.

“Simple people are one of the most honest people I come across in life,” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “I have done this two times in Bengaluru. Once, it was a student studying at Christ College. I reached out to him on Facebook. Second time was in Tech Park. Reached out to the lady via emergency contact number in ID card.”

“You found a brother for life, didn’t you?” wrote a fifth.

What are your thoughts on this?