Lost wallet containing $10,000 returned to the rightful owner

ByVrinda Jain
Oct 06, 2023 10:50 AM IST

After losing the money, the man informed Israel's Tel Aviv's Savidor Central Station manager to help him.

When a man realised he lost his wallet containing $10,000 worth of U.S. and European currency, he thought that he lost his money forever. However, thanks to the diligent efforts of railway station authority, the wallet was located and returned to its rightful owner within hours.

The lost money was returned to the owner after hours of search. (Unsplash)
The incident occurred when Itzik Shitrit took a train from Ben-Gurion International Airport to Tel Aviv's Savidor Central Station in Israel. As soon as Shitrit noticed the loss of the substantial sum of money, they promptly sought assistance from Manny Netani, the station manager. (Also Read: Foreigner forgets her wallet on a train in India, watch what happens next)

Netani wasted no time in alerting the station staff at Ben-Gurion Airport, setting off a concerted effort to locate the missing wallet. Several airport employees also stepped in to assist with the search, reported the Israel Hayom.

Alina Miniev, an Israel Railways service agent, discovered the wallet while helping a passenger with a disability twelve hours later. She immediately brought the wallet to Shitrit.

"I was excited to hear that the money was found, I was excited to see the commitment and mobilization of the railway employees to recover the loss,” said the Itzik Shitrit to Jewish Press.

Friday, October 06, 2023
