Peak Bengaluru Moment: Man dines alone at an eatery while wearing VR headset. Watch
Another day, another Peak Bengaluru moment! This time, a diner in Bengaluru was spotted using a VR headset while having a beverage.
Virtual Reality (VR) has emerged as a transformative technology, offering immersive experiences that blur the lines between the digital and physical worlds. People use VR headsets for a multitude of reasons, including entertainment, education, therapy and wellness. But have you ever thought of using one while going out alone? Well, a man did that, and a video of him was shared on social media.
Read| Man books cab through Uber in Bengaluru, gets shocked to see extremely long wait time
“Indian tech bro testing some cool…,” reads the caption to the video share on X.
The video shows the man wearing the virtual reality headset at an eatery in Bengaluru. He was having a beverage and was seen doing hand gestures to interact with the VR technology.
Watch the video of the man using a VR headset at an eatery here:
The official X handle of Peak Bengaluru reacted to this video and dropped a laughing emoji in the comments section. A few others liked the video, which was shared on March 17.
Earlier, after Apple released its virtual reality headset- Apple Vision Pro, a man in Bengaluru was spotted roaming on the streets with the headset on. His picture was shared on February 12 on the microblogging platform X by user Ayush Pranav. In the caption, Pranav wrote, “Bumped into @waitin4agi_ while he was playing around with his vision pro on the streets of Indiranagar. Gotta be a @peakbengaluru moment.”
As expected, the picture soon went viral and garnered numerous comments from people. An X user expressed, “Eye doctors better be prepared for what’s coming.” “Vision pro zombies have arrived on the streets of Bengaluru,” shared another.
What are your thoughts on this video of a man who took his solo dining experience to a whole new level? Have you ever used a virtual reality (VR) headset? If so, how was your experience?
Get Current Updates on India News, PM Narendra Modi Live, Farmers Protest Live Updates along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world