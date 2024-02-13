‘Peak Bengaluru moment’: Man spotted using Apple Vision Pro goes viral on X

Apple released their virtual reality headset- Apple Vision Pro earlier this month. This technology allows users to have an immersive experience of virtual reality integrated with their daily lives. Since the launch of this product, many people have taken to social media to share their experiences with it. Moreover, numerous videos of individuals using this product have also gone viral. Recently, a man in Bengaluru was spotted wearing Apple Vision Pro. After his image was shared on X, it quickly garnered the attention of many. Snapshot of the man seen on the streets of Bengaluru with Apple Vision Pro. (X/@Ayush Pranav)

X user Ayush Pranav shared the picture of Varun Mayya, who was seen using this technology. In the caption of the post, Pranav wrote, "Bumped into @waitin4agi_ while he was playing around with his vision pro on the streets of Indiranagar. Gotta be a @peakbengaluru moment." The image shows Mayya on a street in Bengaluru wearing the headset. (Also Read: Peak Bengaluru Moment: Bengaluru’s traffic woes inspire car games for this toddler. See pic)

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared on February 12. Since being shared, it has gained close to 50,000 views and numerous likes. Many people took to the comments section of the post to express their thoughts on it.

Here's how people reacted:

An individual wrote, "Eye doctors better be prepared for what’s coming."

A second posted, "Don't try in Koramangala. Full of potholes."

A third shared, "Vision pro zombies have arrived on the streets of Bengaluru."

"This virus is spreading fast," commented a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this? Have you used Apple Vision Pro?