Man books cab through Uber in Bengaluru, gets shocked to see extremely long wait time

Another day, another peak Bengaluru moment! Rajesh Sawhney, founder and CEO of GSF Accelerator, booked a cab through Uber in Bengaluru. However, when the cab was booked, he was shocked to find that the ride was approximately 19.7 km away and had an unusually long wait time. A customer shared this screenshot to show the long Uber wait time in Bengaluru. (X/@rajeshsawhney)

“I haven’t seen or come across any city more messed up than Bengaluru,” wrote X user Rajesh Sawhney while sharing a screenshot of the app on the microblogging platform.

According to the screenshot, Sawhney booked the ride through Uber and got a wait time of 50 minutes.

The tweet was shared on March 13 on X. It has since garnered over 2.3 lakh views and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comments section of the tweet to share their thoughts.

“Today, an Uber driver from Bangalore Airport refused to switch on the AC, saying Uber Go doesn’t come with AC. When I insisted, he switched it on and, at drop, was demanding additional AC charges. Never faced this in any other city!” posted an individual.

Another added, “I’m from Mumbai and visit Bengaluru occasionally, and I totally agree with your view about Uber India and autos. Both are a nightmare in Bengaluru.”

“I haven’t seen a change in the last ten years, not sure why the auto drivers ask more than the agreed price once the ride is completed. Almost 95% of the time it happens!” shared a third.

A fourth expressed, “Drivers always ask to cancel the drive and pay in cash!”

