Woman posts video about cab driver trying to scam her with shocking requests, others say it's happened with them too

Influencer Anisha Dixit took to Instagram to share her recent experience with a cab driver and asked netizens if it was a scam. Her video quickly went viral and gained the attention of many - with several claiming that they have faced a similar situation in which the driver tried to scam or dupe them for money. Dixit also tagged Ola in her post to spread awareness about the scam. Influencer Anisha Dixit's video about a cab driver trying to scam her has gone viral with several claiming that they have faced a similar situation. (Instagram/@anishadixit)

“I was not sure if I should post this online, but I thought this might be a new scam going around. It really made me feel uncomfortable and if this really is a scam to get a big amount of money out of passengers then it's very important that I share this and make people aware about this new scam. Please let me know if this has happened to anybody else. @olacabs please look into this matter,” she wrote.

In the video, she shared her conversation with the cab driver who tells her that his father passed away recently and that his wallet is stolen. Because of this, he is unable to travel to his village. He also starts crying. As Dixit tries to comfort him, he goes on to say that he is having suicidal thoughts. However, doubt creeps into her mind when the driver asks if she will lodge a complaint against him or not. She also noticed that he kept observing her in the front mirror.

She shared that at that point, she asked him to stop the car and that she would have to call her husband. However, once she got out of the car, the driver drove away.

Take a look at her video:

The video was posted a day ago. Since then, it has accumulated more than 5.9 million views - and the numbers are still increasing. Her post received responses from many who claimed they have had similar experiences.

What did Instagram users say about this video?

“I gave 8k to this guy! I recognise his voice! He wasn’t loud or anything. He was very subtly crying to himself when I asked him if he was okay... he told me his son had an operation the next day and he’d been driving for two days straight to collect the money! He’s a good actor! I got scammed… no,” posted an Instagram user.

“It’s a scam, has happened to two of my friends,” shared another. “Dude, this happened to me,” joined a third.

She later shared another video mentioning the reactions of other Instagram users and Ola to look into the matter.

This video also received similar responses from people.

“This guy had fooled me too. He said his sister also committed suicide,” posted an individual.

“I had faced something similar. What I did was, gave my business card and asked the guy to reach out with valid documents. If it turns out to be authentic, I will definitely try to help. But the driver never got back. Perhaps it was a scam. But sometimes people are in genuine need. I wish there was a way to differentiate,” shared another.