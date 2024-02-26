Elon Musk used Windows PC laptop, shares experience on X

Elon Musk purchased a new Windows laptop, and shared his feedback on social media platform X, which he currently owns.



“Just bought a new PC laptop and it won’t let me use it unless I create a Microsoft account, which also means giving their AI access to my computer! This is messed up.There used to be an option to skip signing into or creating a Microsoft account. Are you seeing this too?” Musk posted on X.



“Community Notes is failing here. This option no longer exists,” he added.



An X user posted,"You can get around it, hit shift + f10, type OOBE\BYPASSNRO, local acct magic".



To which Musk replied,"Doesn’t work. That just reboots the computer and takes me back to the “Signup for Microsoft to continue” screen."



Musk almost violated federal privacy order?



This comes days after it was revealed that the billionaire almost violated a federal privacy order when he had taken over X in 2022. But the company's data security employees prevented a breach from occurring, the US Federal Trade Commission concluded.

The FTC’s determination was contained in a letter FTC Chair Lina Khan sent to House Republicans Wednesday, though the agency’s probe remains ongoing, Bloomberg.

“FTC staff efforts to ensure Twitter was in compliance with the order were appropriate and necessary, especially considering Twitter’s history of privacy and security lapses,” Khan wrote in the letter.

In another development, Musk said that the first human patient with a brain implant from Neuralink startup is able to move a computer mouse with thought, AP reported.

Last month, Neuralink installed a brain implant in its first human patient and Musk reported the experiment had been a success.

"The patient seems to have made a full recovery with no ill effects," Musk said in an interview streamed on X.

The patient is able to "move the mouse around the screen just by thinking," Musk said.

"We're trying to get as many button presses as possible from thinking," Musk added. "You want to have, obviously, more than just two buttons."

Neuralink's technology works through a device about the size of five stacked coins that is placed inside the human brain through invasive surgery.