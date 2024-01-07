Cab driver watches videos while behind the wheel. Uber, Mumbai Police react to distressing incident

A man took to X to share a distressing experience he encountered during an Uber ride. He shared a video of the driver watching videos with earphones on while navigating through traffic. The man also tagged Uber and Mumbai Traffic Police so that action can be taken against the driver for breaching road safety regulations. Uber driver watching videos while navigating through traffic in Mumbai. (X/@snakeyesV1)

“I am not feeling safe to travel in @Uber_India these days as the drivers are driving dangerously,” wrote Venkat while sharing the video on X. He added, “This driver is watching videos on his mobile by putting his phone on his lap. @MTPHereToHelp this happened in Mumbai. What will you do to stop this? @Uber_Mumbai.”

Watch the video here:

After the tweet gained traction, Mumbai Traffic Police requested Venkat to share the details of his location. They tweeted, “We request you to provide exact location details for further action.” Venkat replied, “Sir, it is before the Vashi bridge towards Navi Mumbai from Mankhurd. I don’t have the vehicle number. Asked Uber to provide me with the same.”

Uber also replied to the tweet and wrote, “Hi Venkat, the ‘Safety toolkit’ option is located right beside the cancel option. Once you tap the ‘Safety toolkit’ option, choose the Uber Safety line option next. Finally, slide through the ‘Swipe to call’ column to reach out to our dedicated safety team, promptly.”

The tweet, since being shared a day ago, has accumulated over 1.4 lakh views. Additionally, many retweeted the post, and some even left their thoughts in the comments section. While many termed the driver’s actions as ‘scary’, others recounted having had similar experiences.

Check out a few reactions here:

“I was travelling from Airport in Delhi to Gurgaon sec 48. The Uber guy had placed a large tab on his lap. Watching cricket. Was very vocal in commentary. Even advising the team. It was a scary, very scary ride. Uber just refunded the fare which was not what I wanted,” shared an individual.

Another added, “Totally agree; same incident happened to me today in Gurgaon.”

“I have seen auto drivers watching reels and checking comments and replying to comments in Bengaluru. I was holding on to my dear life,” wrote a third.

A fourth commented, “Scary.”

“Such a dangerous and life-endangering situation. @Uber_India you should enforce restrictions of the apps on the cell when a driver accepts or starts a ride to avoid these incidents,” posted a fifth.

A sixth expressed, “He should be punished accordingly. @Uber_India should make strict policies for their drivers. Please consider it as a public concern and reassure people with your policies. Many regions are facing similar problems in India and please look into these.”