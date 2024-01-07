Cab driver’s impressive karaoke setup for passengers wows netizens

A cab driver went viral on social media for an unusual setup for passengers in her car. A ride in her car doubles as a full-on karaoke session. A video showing her singing with her passengers was shared on Instagram that has amazed people. The image shows the cab driver interacting with her passengers. (Instagram/@goodnews_movement)

The video is posted on the Instagram page Good News Movement. It is shared with a caption that reads, “When you order a ride but get karaoke, and a hype woman all in one. A reminder to not take life so seriously. Love this!” The page also tagged the driver who runs her own Instagram page called lyricswithlinda_. Her page is filled with videos that show her having jamming sessions with her passengers.

In the video, a few people are seen inside a cab. As soon as they settle, the driver tells them about the karaoke setup. The video ends with them singing together.

Take a look at this video:

The video was shared two days ago. Since then, the clip has gone viral. Till now, the video has accumulated more than 2.2 million views. The share has also collected several appreciative comments from people.

What did Instagram users say about this cab driver?

“My daughter and I took her Uber in Tampa. She was a riot!” wrote an Instagram user. “Awww! My husband and I took her ride. His first visit to me was when we reconnected! She is amazing,” added another.

“A driver that knows her audience and how to read the room. Looks like a great time for those that would be all for this,” expressed a third. “We were lucky to have a fun Lyft driver like this for my bday in Vegas! Karen you rock!” joined a fourth. “This is awesome!!! She's definitely a lot of fun and wants to share the love with others,” commented a fourth.