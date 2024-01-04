Retiring cop gets an unforgettable helicopter send-off, thanks to a YouTuber

A heartwarming video of a YouTuber’s token of appreciation for a retiring cop has been making waves on social media and winning people’s hearts. The video shows YouTuber Mattylp giving an unforgettable send-off to a retiring cop by taking him on a helicopter ride. YouTuber Mattylp took the retiring cop on a helicopter ride. (YouTube/@mattylp8)

“The cops called me for a favour involving my helicopter!” wrote Mattylp while sharing the video on YouTube. The video opens to show Mattylp recounting the call he received from the police department for a unique favour, initially uncertain about its purpose. He then discloses his plan to fly to a school to treat a retiring cop to a helicopter ride.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The video then shows Mttylp meeting the cop and taking him on a helicopter ride. During the ride, the cop made a radio call to sign off for the final time. He also shared a funny anecdote from his career with the YouTuber. Towards the end, Mattylp thanked the cop for his service to the community.

Watch the video here:

The video was shared on January 2 on YouTube. It has since received over nine lakh views and more than 22,000 likes. The video also collected numerous comments from netizens.

Here’s how people reacted to this heartwarming video:

An individual posted, “Congratulations on your Retirement Officer Inserra. You spent many years as a LEO & SRO Serving & Protecting your community. Thank you for your service. Thank you Matty for your honour flight for this officer. I’m sure it will be one he will remember.”

“I’m a retired Sheriff’s Office commander. That was an awesome send off for that officer he will never forget. Thank You for your service,” shared another.

A third expressed, “I am also a retired cop of over 35 years of service. This was way cool brother. Wish I could have had a send off like this. Something you will never forget.”

“What an awesome thing to do, Matt! You made a lot of people happy on that day!” remarked a fourth.

A fifth joined, “This is so wholesome! It’s nice to see a community come together like this.”

Quite memorable, isn’t it?

Also Read| Passengers dance in station to bid farewell to retiring train driver