close_game
close_game
News / Trending / Retiring cop gets an unforgettable helicopter send-off, thanks to a YouTuber

Retiring cop gets an unforgettable helicopter send-off, thanks to a YouTuber

ByArfa Javaid
Jan 04, 2024 12:44 PM IST

An individual reacted to the retirement day video shared on YouTube and wrote, “This is so wholesome! It’s nice to see a community come together like this.”

A heartwarming video of a YouTuber’s token of appreciation for a retiring cop has been making waves on social media and winning people’s hearts. The video shows YouTuber Mattylp giving an unforgettable send-off to a retiring cop by taking him on a helicopter ride.

YouTuber Mattylp took the retiring cop on a helicopter ride. (YouTube/@mattylp8)
YouTuber Mattylp took the retiring cop on a helicopter ride. (YouTube/@mattylp8)

Read| Pilot’s heartening retirement speech will make you emotional. Watch

“The cops called me for a favour involving my helicopter!” wrote Mattylp while sharing the video on YouTube. The video opens to show Mattylp recounting the call he received from the police department for a unique favour, initially uncertain about its purpose. He then discloses his plan to fly to a school to treat a retiring cop to a helicopter ride.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The video then shows Mttylp meeting the cop and taking him on a helicopter ride. During the ride, the cop made a radio call to sign off for the final time. He also shared a funny anecdote from his career with the YouTuber. Towards the end, Mattylp thanked the cop for his service to the community.

Watch the video here:

The video was shared on January 2 on YouTube. It has since received over nine lakh views and more than 22,000 likes. The video also collected numerous comments from netizens.

Here’s how people reacted to this heartwarming video:

An individual posted, “Congratulations on your Retirement Officer Inserra. You spent many years as a LEO & SRO Serving & Protecting your community. Thank you for your service. Thank you Matty for your honour flight for this officer. I’m sure it will be one he will remember.”

“I’m a retired Sheriff’s Office commander. That was an awesome send off for that officer he will never forget. Thank You for your service,” shared another.

A third expressed, “I am also a retired cop of over 35 years of service. This was way cool brother. Wish I could have had a send off like this. Something you will never forget.”

“What an awesome thing to do, Matt! You made a lot of people happy on that day!” remarked a fourth.

A fifth joined, “This is so wholesome! It’s nice to see a community come together like this.”

Quite memorable, isn’t it?

Also Read| Passengers dance in station to bid farewell to retiring train driver

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out