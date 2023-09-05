Passengers dance in station to bid farewell to retiring train driver

A video showing how passengers bid goodbye to a local train driver on the last day of his work was shared on social media. The clip captures the passengers dancing for the driver after he finished the last shift of his career. The image shows a group of passengers dancing in a station. (X/@mumbairailusers)

The video is posted on an X account called Mumbai Railway Users. “A celebration last week when a motorman drove the local train for the last time on his retirement day. After putting in many years of service that to without a snag is quite a big achievement,” reads the caption posted along with the video.

Take a look at this video of passengers dancing:

The video was shared on September 3. Since being posted, it has collected close to 48,000 views and counting. The share has also gathered close to 800 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the video.

What did X users say about this video?

“Congratulations,” wrote an X user. A few others echoed the same sentiment. “What a commendable achievement, they deserve much more honour,” added another. “Perfect way to celebrate your retirement,” joined a third.