Students cry and hug teacher as she retires. Watch emotional moment

Teachers play vital roles in shaping students’ lives and fostering their growth. In the process of doing so, they not only earn respect from the students but love too. A video showcasing one such beautiful bond between a teacher and her students was recently shared on Twitter. And, the video has left people teary-eyed. It shows a group of students bidding an emotional farewell to their retiring teacher. The image shows a student hugging her retiring teacher. (Twitter/@soArohic)

Twitter user Arohi posted the video and shared that it shows her mother retiring from her school. The video opens to show a kid hugging her mom and crying. A few other girls are also seen around them. “My mother retired as a school teacher. Just look at her highest award,” she wrote and shared the video. Arohi also posted another video on the same Twitter thread that shows a few more students crying and hugging their teacher.

Take a look at the videos of students getting emotional while saying goodbye to their retiring teacher:

The main tweet was posted five days ago. Since being tweeted, it has accumulated close to 2.4 lakh views. Additionally, it has also gathered more than 8,100 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted to the video of students crying during teacher’s farewell:

“This is priceless,” posted a Twitter user. “This is so wholesome!! The students love her,” added another. “This is so touching,” joined a third. “I am a teacher and I can get this , when students tell me I am their comfort zone to vent out,” wrote a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video? Did the clip leave you emotional too?